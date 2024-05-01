The video of Agradaa's daughter showing off her dance moves is trending on social media

This comes apparently after she went to Afronita's dance school to take some dance lessons

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video praised the girl for how well she danced

Rihanna Konadu Boadu, the daughter of Evangelist Mama Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has taken social media by surprise after a video of her dancing went viral.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @afrostarkidsacademy, showed the young girl, who resembles Agradraa, apparently taking dance lessons from the talented dancer Afronita.

Agradaa's daughter exhibits nice dance moves Photo credit: @afrostarkidsacademy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

With music blaring in the background, Rihanna, eager to prove what she could do, swung into action as she danced beautifully, with energy and vim, to the high-tempo music.

The girls' dance moves were so captivating that Afronita joined in on the act as the duo danced in sync and delivered one dance after move after another.

The adorable post, captioned" Guess who we have here," has received over 50,000 likes and 1000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend her for how well she danced

Social media users who reacted to the video were stunned that Agradaa's daughter could dance that well.

Yaa Pokuaa commented:

Wooow Rihanna Agradaa daughter..

Offeibea added:

I can see AAgradaa'sspirit in her kyeres3 sshe'schewing gum on top

Abenaakitty added:

Sorry sis Dani is not easy to teach kids Oooh,me I was teaching Sunday school kids dance is not easy ooo I always beat them

Cee stated:

Someone better be checking on Afronita iit'snot easy dealing with kids.More strength to your elbow

AB-FARI added:

The way I was waiting for her err saana

4ever_joyy replied:

Abooozigi's daughter in the building

Abanba Mando added:

I loved it when afronita stood in to help the girl when she was giving up

Eno Mary indicated:

I want my daughter to join were are you

Little girl exhibits nice dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a mother has shared a video of her baby showcasing her electrifying dance moves on social media.

The lady shared a video of her baby dancing to a trending TikTok sound.

Netizens declared the fierce and energetic baby as the winner of the dance challenge.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh