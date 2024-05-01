Agradaa's Daughter Exhibits Nice Dance Moves, Impresses Afronita In Latest Video
- The video of Agradaa's daughter showing off her dance moves is trending on social media
- This comes apparently after she went to Afronita's dance school to take some dance lessons
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video praised the girl for how well she danced
Rihanna Konadu Boadu, the daughter of Evangelist Mama Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has taken social media by surprise after a video of her dancing went viral.
The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @afrostarkidsacademy, showed the young girl, who resembles Agradraa, apparently taking dance lessons from the talented dancer Afronita.
With music blaring in the background, Rihanna, eager to prove what she could do, swung into action as she danced beautifully, with energy and vim, to the high-tempo music.
The girls' dance moves were so captivating that Afronita joined in on the act as the duo danced in sync and delivered one dance after move after another.
The adorable post, captioned" Guess who we have here," has received over 50,000 likes and 1000 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video
Ghanaians commend her for how well she danced
Social media users who reacted to the video were stunned that Agradaa's daughter could dance that well.
Wooow Rihanna Agradaa daughter..
Offeibea added:
I can see AAgradaa'sspirit in her kyeres3 sshe'schewing gum on top
Abenaakitty added:
Sorry sis Dani is not easy to teach kids Oooh,me I was teaching Sunday school kids dance is not easy ooo I always beat them
Cee stated:
Someone better be checking on Afronita iit'snot easy dealing with kids.More strength to your elbow
AB-FARI added:
The way I was waiting for her err saana
4ever_joyy replied:
Abooozigi's daughter in the building
I loved it when afronita stood in to help the girl when she was giving up
Eno Mary indicated:
I want my daughter to join were are you
Source: YEN.com.gh