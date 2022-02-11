Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, recently left her fans wowed after sharing a recent video

The screen goddess and mother of four donned her wedding dress 10 years after she wore it last on her big day

The video has since gathered reactions, many from fans who are impressed by how well it still fits

Mercy Johnson-Okojie may be a mother of four but she is out here reminding people that she's still got that body!

The actress got married in 2011.

Source: Instagram

10 years after getting married and with a bigger family, the curvy actress still fits into her wedding dress.

She posted a video of herself rocking the ball dress while being flocked by her four kids.

In the video, Mercy fits comfortably into the tube dress with a sweetheart neckline, sporting a long cathedral veil.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

"After 10 years and my wedding gown still fits. Valentine is coming, I’m testing my old wedding gowns."

Social media comments

ruthkadiri:

"Beautiful."

bukkybakky:

"You mean the dress still FITS?!!!!! I remember this dress vividly. Geez!!!!"

amaxynaturals:

"Wowwwwwwww. After 10 years and 4 kids this dress still fits. Abeg cut soap for me."

ngwaboyofficial:

"Omgggggggggg this video is everything."

s._ansah:

"Awwwwwww so so so cute❤️❤️❤️❤️"

ammaryann_:

"My own no Dey reach anywhere."

Mercy Johnson's last baby dances for joy during Family TikTok video

Meanwhile, fans and followers of Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson-Okojie are already getting hooked to her family’s dance videos and the film star continues to humour them.

In the Okojie clan’s latest video, the actress and her four kids were spotted dancing happily as Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s Dilemma played in the background.

Interestingly, the star of the video this time around was the last born of the family, Devine-Mercy.

The little one took the front stage and displayed her dance moves as her mum and older siblings watched.

Funke Akindele, other Nigerian stars have all gushed at Devine-Mercy's performance and general behaviour in the video.

Funke also pronounced blessings on Mercy Johnson's kids and prayed that God will bless them.

Source: YEN.com.gh