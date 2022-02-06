A video showing the last moments of Ebony Reigns on earth before her tragic accident has resurfaced online

The video has popped up as Ghanaians on social media remember Ebony on her 4th death anniversary

Many people who have seen the video have been saddened by the untimely passing of the Maame Hw3 singer

It has been four years already since award-winning singer Ebony Reigns, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, passed away.

In commemoration of the fourth anniversary, many images of the late singer flooded the internet as social media users remembered her.

One of the images which have caught a lot of attention online happens to be a video of Ebony with her family.

The video is the last ever taken of Ebony before the tragic accident which claimed her life. She was in the house with her mother who she had visited in Sunyani in the Bono region.

Ebony who was in a black top over a pair of yellow-coloured shorts looked so happy and full of life as she had a conversation with some of the family members. Also in the shot was Franky Kuri, her friend who also lost her life in the accident.

Ebony's video stirs emotions

The video of Ebony's last moments on earth has stirred massive emotions among the social media users who took to the comment section to express their sadness.

afrisagittarius said:

"Literally the last hours of her life. She actually died in the same dress. May she continue to rest in perfect peace. We miss her so much ❤️❤️❤️."

cardi_nessa said:

"Hmmm lifewe never know what’s nextAllah save us."

kwekurick said:

"We've so soon forgotten about her, hm."

it_real_fred_invest said:

"Fine girl I miss you a Lot rest in peace❤️❤️."

nanny_yaa_k said:

"She should have stayed for the night and leave the next morning."

webhostingowusu said:

"Hmm Asem ooo may her soul continue to rest well ."

Ebony's tragic accident

As it has been widely reported, Ebony passed away in a car crash on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway.

Ebony was returning from Sunyani where she and her friend Franky Kuri had visited the singer's mother.

The two and a soldier, Francis Vondee, who was escorting them had their car mangled after somersaulting.

At the time of her passing, Ebony was at the peak of her relatively short career and she even won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year for 2018.

