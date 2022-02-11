Mercy Johnson’s last child dances for joy as she features in Family TikTok video

Nollywood's Mercy Johnson-Okojie has once again thrilled members of the online community with a dance video of her family members

This time around, the movie star’s last born daughter was the star of the show as she took the centre stage ahead of other siblings and her mum

Actress Funke Akindele among other colleagues and fans couldn’t help but gush over the video in Mercy’s comment section

Fans and followers of Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson-Okojie are already getting hooked to her family’s dance videos and the film star continues to humour them.

In the Okojie clan’s latest video, the actress and her four kids were spotted dancing happily as Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s Dilemma played in the background.

Mercy Johnson shares adorable dance video with fans. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Interestingly, the star of the video this time around was the last born of the family.

The little one took the front stage and displayed her dance moves as her mum and older siblings watched

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Reactions

funkejenifaakindele said:

" see my daughter acting it out. They are so precious. God bless them all."

chinneyloveofficial said:

"Henry stole the show….. See my baby boy break dancing ooo."

wealthiest_1 said:

"Purity is so caring see her watching over her sister even while dancing ."

lotusgreen_windowblind said:

"Best dancer goes to the baby of d house ❤️."

sambagumbo said:

"Nice family may God protect them n for all of us."

iamqweenjulz said:

"I love the way u create out time for ur kids even in ur busy schedule...am ur biggest fan ❤️."

northwestvalley wrote:

"So nice to see everyone happy."

Mercy Johnson stops last born from joining TikTok video

Still in a related story about the celebrity family, Nigeria's most popular news site, Legit.ng, previously reported that Mercy Johnson shared a hilarious video of the moment her last child, Divine refused to be left out of a family moment.

While the actress and the other kids danced to a viral Tiktok sound, the little girl found her way to the front.

Different hilarious reactions have followed the video seeing as the actress broke character and quickly take her baby off-camera.

Source: YEN.com.gh