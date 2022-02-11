There was mild drama in a bank as an angry customer expressed his displeasure at the officials in an unusual manner

The irate customer spoke at the top of his voice as he demanded the bank return his money with immediate effect

He surprisingly showed up with a bell and rang it repeatedly like singer Terry G as he communicated his wishes to officials

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An angry Nigerian man took bank officials by surprise and stunned customers as he demanded that the financial institution return his money to him.

The incident which reportedly took place in a bank in Ogba, Lagos was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

The angry man rang the bell repeatedly as he spoke Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja, angeladaviesblog

Source: UGC

He pulled a Terry G

The video starts with the man shouting at the top of his voice as he complained how he had been visited the bank severally but they failed to rectify the issue.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

With a bell in hand, a signature of singer Terry G, the man told bank officials who tried to calm him that he was fed up with how things were going about the issue.

He dared them to call the police on him, stressing that he was ready to defend himself against them.

Watch the video below:

Some Nigerians threw their weight behind him

@high_chenna said:

"As it should be normally..no be everybody you go calm down talk with."

@kiddiesroyale wrote:

"How did he manage to take the bell in I thought their security door could detect all form of metals."

@_iamsheila__ stated:

"Omo he carry bell oo...give it to dem sir,banks get werey,but for every ment,there’s a counter ment ..ride on sir."

@mseer_nikky remarked:

"You will never know how fru**strating it is until money disappear in your account, for no reason."

@swaggukush77 thought:

"UBA you na still Dey owe 15k wey Una comot from my act ooo anytime I come home I go collect ham werey bank."

Man causes stir in bank as he demanded that his account be closed

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a customer had stormed a bank as he made a frantic move to cut ties with the financial institution.

The angry man disrupted activities as he shouted at the top of his voice that his account be closed.

In the short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man could be heard mumbling something about BVN and ended it by screaming 'nonsense.'

As if to drive home his seriousness, he drew closer to the counter and shouted to a female banker to close the account.

Source: YEN.com.gh