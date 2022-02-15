A woman was overwhelmed with emotions as her beloved son returned home after 13 years in Canada

In an emotional video capturing the reunion of mother and son, the young man showed up at the premises of his mum carrying a bag with an Oyinbo lady behind him

His mother burst into tears as she hugged him before also giving the beautiful Oyinbo lady a warm embrace

In an emerging video that melted hearts on social media, a man reunited with his mum 13 years after he left home for Canada.

While the reason for his migration wasn't stated, it was obvious the woman was overjoyed to set eyes on her son again.

His mum was overwhelmed with emotions

His mum couldn't keep her emotions in check

As the young man approached the home's entrance steps, his mum rushed him with a warm embrace as she shed tears of joy.

Apart from the bag he came back with, her son also returned home with a beautiful Oyinbo lady who watched respectfully as mother and son reunited.

After hugging her son, the mum gave the white woman a welcoming embrace.

Photo slides that followed the short clip showed the man, white woman, his mum and two other ladies having a nice time as they all bonded.

Social media reacts

@officialyoungkcee commented:

"After 13 yrs still get mind return to the same old house? Na conductor eh dey do for Canada?"

@tubojack wrote:

"I hear the old woman say I no know say you da carry Oyibo come."

@chris_mayaaaa remarked:

"The oyinbo no fit kneel down to great her mother in law? "

@eddyozovehe8 said:

"And some of this idiots you stay with them everyday but they dont understand what you have lost by staying with them."

