A Nigerian man became a subject of ridicule and mockery after showing up unannounced at his girlfriend's hostel with gifts

This is as the man ended up not seeing her despite waiting two hours as she happened not to have slept in the hostel a night before and had her phone switched off

After waiting for two hours, the disappointed man left in annoyance while students mocked him with a song

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian man's attempt at treating his girlfriend to a pleasant surprise ended on a sad and disappointing note.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the incident which reportedly took place in a female hostel at the University of Uyo.

He left in anger Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @datswasup

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh gathered that the man had arrived at the hostel unannounced with a truckload of gifts for his lady.

On arrival at the hostel, it was discovered she wasn't in and didn't sleep in the place the night before. The boyfriend tried reaching her phone to no avail.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Students mock the man

While the long wait ensued, student occupants of the hostel who are majorly female gathered at the entrance as they curiously tried to catch a glimpse of the student the gifts were meant for.

After waiting for his girlfriend's return for two hours, the man reportedly left in anger with all the gifts he came with.

Students burst into a mockery song as they laughed at the man's disappointment.

Watch the video below:

Netizens knock the students for mocking the man

@pa3coco said:

"All I see is jealousy! Because I don’t understand the song and cheering."

@prada_baae stated:

"This is disgusting . What’s with the jubilation? This generation has lost it."

@jay_stunna_ukandu wrote:

"And the young man actually waited for hours? What a patient man."

@king_jozef remarked:

"Wow ,why didn't he just drive off ? Imagine the embarrassment.... They be singing song for him sef . Tueh!"

@teemahs_crochet opined:

"Dz one naa jealousy ...deep down 90%of dem couldn’t get a val gift and would want someone to present one to dem."

Man sends lady out of his room over 'small backside'

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had sent a lady out of his room for having a small backside.

In a short video shared by @thetattleroomng on Instagram, the man shared the lady's Instagram photos and compared them with her physical look.

He went on to have a physical confrontation with the lady as he slammed her.

In her defence, the lady who seemingly accepted being in the wrong explained to the man that her backside still looked okay.

Not satisfied with her explanations, he gave the lady $400 (N164,560) and ordered her out of his room.

Source: YEN.com.gh