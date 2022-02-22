A skilled Nigerian lady has amazed many with her mural work as she painted the entrance of a hospital

The hospital entrance was made to like many sachets of medicine being pulled out from their pack

Many people who reacted to the artwork commended the painter, saying her skill really speaks of her greatness

A popular Nigerian muralist known as Cera Cerni on Instagram has amazed many people with her recent painting.

A photo shared showed the entrance of a hospital painted in 3D to look like medicine tablets. The lady wrote about how the two referrals the clients got were her company.

The Nigerian lady wowed many people with tablet design. Photo source: @ceracrni

Source: Instagram

I hope people are healed quickly

She revealed that the referrals were a result of many years of hard work and God's grace. The painter said she is emotional about the project because it was done on a hospital building.

The lady hoped that people will look at the beautiful design and recover from their illness quickly.

At the time of writing this report, the painting has gathered tens of comments with hundreds of likes.

Your work is amazing

We compiled some of the reactions below:

temigrt said:

"I legit didn't see the door, this is amazing Cera."

ask_drmims said"

"Yasss!! The guy must’ve been on your case after the second referral. This 3D perspective is fire."

luminousvoyage said:

"You’re excellent at what you do, tell me why your name will not be mentioned in amongst the kings and princes. Well done dear."

olugmart said:

"But tetracycline has suffered in the hands of Nigerians sha.."

rhemmycfc said:

"Its your hardwork, commitment and dedication that is paying off. Keep up the good fine works."

Another excellent painter

Meanwhile, Nigeria's most popular news site, Legit.ng, earlier reported that a very talented Nigerian lady used her skill to paint the popular picture showing the moment a crowd went berserk and looted a warehouse of COVID-19 palliatives in Jos.

In an Instagram post, the artist revealed that it took her eight months of hard work to make the great piece.

If you were not told it is a painting, you would most probably mistake it for the actual pictures from the scene of the chaos.

Source: YEN.com.gh