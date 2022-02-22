Ghanaian Female Engineer Belinda Akaba Amazes many Showing how she Repairs Electric Vehicles
- An automotive engineer, Belinda Akaba, has raised eyebrows with the kind of work she does as a young lady
- Belinda recently shared pictures of herself working on a client's electric vehicle and added a description of how the process was like
- The intelligent and skillful young lady has also asked anyone looking to hire an auto electrician to contact her
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Belinda Akaba, a young and smart graduate of Accra Technical University has established herself in the male-dominated industry as an experienced Automotive Engineer.
In a post on her LinkedIn handle, Belinda who describes herself as an experienced Automotive Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the automotive industry asked people to contact her anytime they want an auto electrician.
Accompanied with the post were pictures of Belinda seriously working on an electric vehicle that needed total rewiring.
I applied for a teaching job but got appointed as Head of Academics instead - GH lady shares &gets many reacting
"It was interesting to find out that we had to rewire the whole system and get a new motor to fix. I end it here...... lol . It took us 3 working days to finish up the rewiring and handed over the car to the client," she indicated.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
How social media is celebrating Belinda
The brilliant young lady's post has been heaping heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians who could not hold back their comments after seeing her pictures.
Below were some of the comments gathered by YEN.com.gh.
George Ameko an Electrical Engineer indicated:
Amazing . Never despise small beginning. You will make the whole Africa proud someday. More grace and favor to your elbows madam.
Samson Craig McArthur Sik stated:
These are the ladies I think the media should throw more light on. am always happy to see such ladies
Meet the Young Female Barber Taking over the male-dominated Industry
Meanwhile, a young lady is breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry. Sharing beautiful photos of her handiwork, she revealed she loves putting smiles on people's faces.
What amazed many was how @OgechiOkoye7 achieved perfect 'friction lines' on her client's heads. Her skill is too obvious to overlook.
Positioned for greatness
In an age where good barbers are hard to come by as people complain about how badly made cut gives them rescinding hairlines, she will get more customers.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh