An automotive engineer, Belinda Akaba, has raised eyebrows with the kind of work she does as a young lady

Belinda recently shared pictures of herself working on a client's electric vehicle and added a description of how the process was like

The intelligent and skillful young lady has also asked anyone looking to hire an auto electrician to contact her

Belinda Akaba, a young and smart graduate of Accra Technical University has established herself in the male-dominated industry as an experienced Automotive Engineer.

In a post on her LinkedIn handle, Belinda who describes herself as an experienced Automotive Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the automotive industry asked people to contact her anytime they want an auto electrician.

Accompanied with the post were pictures of Belinda seriously working on an electric vehicle that needed total rewiring.

"It was interesting to find out that we had to rewire the whole system and get a new motor to fix. I end it here...... lol . It took us 3 working days to finish up the rewiring and handed over the car to the client," she indicated.

How social media is celebrating Belinda

The brilliant young lady's post has been heaping heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians who could not hold back their comments after seeing her pictures.

George Ameko an Electrical Engineer indicated:

Amazing . Never despise small beginning. You will make the whole Africa proud someday. More grace and favor to your elbows madam.

Samson Craig McArthur Sik stated:

These are the ladies I think the media should throw more light on. am always happy to see such ladies

