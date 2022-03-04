A man has shared a shocking photo of a ceiling fan that nearly fell on his head but which missed him by few minutes

The man named Ifeanyi David Odiaka said the fan came tumbling with speed and luckily, he wasn't sleeping on the bed at the time

Netizens are reacting to the photo with many recalling that there have been many cases of fallen ceiling fans lately

A Nigerian man is full of praises to God for his lucky escape from being hit by a ceiling fan that fell on his bed.

The man identified as Ifeanyi David Odiaka said the tumbling ceiling fan only missed him by a few minutes.

Ifeanyi said the fan came tumbling but missed him. Photo credit: Ifeanyi David Odiaka

Source: Facebook

How I escaped being hit by the fan

Narrating his story on Facebook, Ifeanyi said:

"Moments ago, this fan strangely pulled out from the ceiling and landed exactly where I lay my head to sleep ever since I arrived this town for a program. It missed me by about a few minutes. Asides the top spin it came tumbling down with, the weight of this metal alone gave me chills.A reminder that God protects His own. Cling unto Him. Thank you Jesus."

See his post below:

Social media users react, praise God on man's behalf

As soon as he shared the photo and the story of his miraculous escape, many of his friends took to the comment section to thank God on his behalf. A few of the comments are captured below:

Tobe Obi commented:

"We thank God that this did not injure you or even kill you but next time pay close attention to your surroundings, that ceiling fan must have been making some noise or giving you signs but you probably ignored it. It advisable that when you hear sure investigate and be sure."

Ayodeji Balogun reacted:

"Omo thank God my brother... Forever he is great my friend.. No weapon the enemy plan against you shall ever come upon you and your family gee... Stay bless bro much love... Keep up the good work."

Source: YEN.com.gh