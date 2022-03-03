A broken-hearted man has shared how he found out his girlfriend got married to another man

He anonymously took to a Facebook page called Tell It All to open up about the betrayal

Ghanaians who saw his sad post took to the comments section to encourage him but a number of people seemed convinced it was the fault of the sad man

An emotional Ghanaian man has recently resorted to netizens to find consolation.

In a sad post on a popular Facebook page called Tell It All, the man anonymously shared that he just came across pictures of his girlfriend getting married to another man just a year after she moved abroad.

"My Girlfriend left the country 1year ago. Hmmmmmm, the first that appeared on my FB newsfeed this morning is her Wedding pictures."

Many Ghanaians who saw the post sympathized with him and encouraged him to stay strong while others saw the need to tease him.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 1,400 comments with more than 1,000 reactions.

Some of the responses has been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Maame Akosua Fosua commented:

Awwww cry as much as you can. Then you cheer yourself up. Get up and face the world. Get yourself a girlfriend again but get the fact that we don’t go to a relationship with our heart but mind. Good luck.

Patience Coffie replied:

You have lost her already dear, so gather momemtum, pick up the pieces, give yourself a little time and you will be fine. Broken heart is never easy, it shall pass

From Maame Fosuaa Kissi:

How long were you together? Maybe you never wanted to marry her, and she's found someone who wants to marry her, so just wish her well . But sorry for the broken heart, you'll be fine

Doreen Hammond said:

Awww I can imagine how you feel. If you have siblings, try to be in their company . If you don’t feel better, talk to a psychologist. Time heals and there will be sunshine after this rain. All the best.

Nortey Marian commented:

Thank God for delivering you from a relationship that was not as you thought. Other have lost their lives because of this. Broken heart can be healed by the right partner. Give yourself the chance to heal and love again

