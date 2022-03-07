Legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie's last child who is also an actor, Yul, gets emotional on his dad's 75th birthday

Yul who is also a celebrated actor just like the father noted that he couldn't have asked for a better father

Showing the camaraderie between himself and his dad, Yul praised his father with selected words like my 'man for life'

On Monday, March 7, veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie marked his 75th birthday and his son, Yul Edochie, joined the rest of the world to celebrate his dotting father.

Yul who is the last child of the family of five (four sons and a daughter) eulogized his father via his verified Instagram platform.

For Yul, his father is the most handsome 75-year-old man alive and he couldn't have asked for a better father.

"The most handsome 75yr old man alive. My man for life. I couldn't have asked for a better father. Strong man. Legend. Happy 75th birthday to you Dad. Chief Pete Edochie. @peteedochie (MON) Ebubedike 1 of Africa. Wish you many more great years. May God be with you always. Love you Dad,"

Joining in the celebration, some other movie stars penned their congratulatory messages to the celebrant who has within the years paid his dues in Nollywood from the days of Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart.

Movie stars celebrate Pete Edochie

@iamnaniboi:

"Let's say a prayer for Ogadagidi as he turns 75. We love you and we wish you more life and sound health of mind and body. Happy birthday sir @peteedochie ."

@ifemeludike_:

"Happy birthday to the lion of Africa, EBUBEDIKE!!! My Father! (Lion no dey born goat o) A true son of the soil, an icon, a living LEGEND! Daddy, It’s an honour to be your daughter and today I join the heavens and earth to celebrate your 75th birthday in sound health and great achievements. May God continue to satisfy you with long life and more wisdom! I love you daddy #akaekpuchionwa."

@freddieleonard:

"Happy Birthday to A Living ICON. Ebubedike !!! @peteedochie."

In another post,

The finest 75yr old man alive.

If you doubt it show us your own father

Pete Edochie joins #DropItChallenge

Legit.ng recently reported that social media users are already getting bored of the viral #DropItChallenge but not a lot could look past an entry from some veteran Nollywood entertainers.

The actors Pete Edochie, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Bassey Ekpeyong, Femi Branch among others appeared to have taken a moment to shoot the entry while on a movie set.

The then 74-year-old Edochie assumed the post of the leader as he was seated on a platform with the other actors forming a cluster in front of him.

Source: YEN.com.gh