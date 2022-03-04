MOGMusic, a Ghanaian minister and his wife have moved from grass to grace after nine years in marriage

Pictures shared by the minister show how massively their transformation has been just in less than a decade

According to him, the journey has been filled with love and all the good things God promised to married people

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Famous Ghanaian gospel musician and minister, MOGmusic, has celebrated the ninth wedding anniversary with his ever-beautiful wife, Emelda Boakye-Yiadom.

Tagging her handle @BoakyeEmelda, MOG indicated that their journey has been filled with all the great blessings marriage comes with.

"9 years of Love, 9 years of Grace, 9 years of Peace, 9 years of Growth, 9 years of fellowship. Happy anniversary to us. I love you to the moon and back @BoakyeEmelda," he posted.

Old and new pictures MOG & wife Photo credit: @MOGmusic

Source: Twitter

What raised many more eyebrows and got lots of people commenting and reacting were the before and after pictures the Ghanaian man of God added to show how God has blessed them.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

What are Ghanaians saying?

Below were some comments from Ghanaians who could not keep calm after viewing them.

@MaryOto29969569 commented:

I am so happy to see where you are now and I thank God for your life you and your family I thank God and I know that god is good all the time is really good do you remember me Mary otoo from tema community 8 that was 2006.

@Prinx_da_god mentioned:

The feast is prepared for laughter and wine makes life merry but money is the answer for everything Ecclesiastes 10:19

@CieltoAnnie said:

Happy Blessed Anniversary to you both. May God continue to grant you a lifetime of love and happiness.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

See the post below

Ghanaian Professor & his wife Celebrate their 52nd Wedding Anniversary

In an equally exciting story, Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, the Director-General at the Ghana AIDS Commission, and her husband, Yaw Adu Gyamfi, a history-making Ghanaian professor have marked their 52nd wedding anniversary.

The woman who still looks very beautiful at her age made the revelation on her personal Facebook handle and shared pictures that summarized their life-long journey.

One of the most breathtaking photos Mokowa Blay put out was from the wedding with her husband 52 years ago and it showed how stunning they looked.

Source: YEN.com.gh