The former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Lordina Mahama, is marking her 59th birthday today [Sunday], March 6

As part of messages flooding social media to celebrate her special day, her husband John Dramani Mahama has expressed love for her

The former president's message to his wife has gained the reactions of Ghanaians and loved ones

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his love for his wife and former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, as she marks her 59th birthday today, March 6.

In an Instagram post seen by YEN.com.gh, the leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed love for his significant other as he wished her a happy birthday.

Mahama Celebrates Lordina's Birthday with Heartwarming Message; Peeps React. Photo credit: Mahama

Source: Instagram

The former president accompanied his romantic message with a photo of the former first lady. The duo has been married since 1992, with five children named Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse, and Farida.

Mahama's Instagram birthday post has gained the reactions of Ghanaians and loved ones.

Read some of the interesting comments below:

Malonzy14 commented:

''A glorious birthday, mom. God bless you.''

Oscar.freda said:

''Age with grace, mummy.''

Essy3167 commented:

''Happy birthday, mama. We love you . We pray for massive blessings.''

Akua_rodrigues said:

''Happy blessed birthday, mama.''

Ladysossavi commented:

''Happy glorious birthday, mama.''

Bigg_alex_autoparts said:

''Happy birthday, Mama. May the Lord’s favor shine on you every day of your life. Health, wealth prosperity, and victory amen.''

Source: YEN.com.gh