A Nigerian pastor has bought a brand new Toyota Camry for his wife as an appreciation for sticking with him even when had nothing

The pastor identified as Pastor Ifeanyi Uwakwe said the wife joined him to trek when the goings were tough and so deserves a car

The car was presented to the woman on their 6th wedding anniversary and nice photos of the event have been released on Facebook

To reward her for sticking with him when he was just starting, a Nigerian pastor has gifted his wife a brand new Toyota Camry.

The car gift was presented to the wife on their 6th wedding anniversary and nice photos were shared on Facebook, eliciting comments from members of the public.

The car gift was presented to her on their 6th wedding anniversary. Photo credit: Ifeanyi Uwakwe

She joined me to trek

The pastor, identified as Ifeanyi Uwakwe said his wife, Kachy, joined him to trek even though he met her when she was already driving.

He said they used to jump on buses but the wife never nagged or complained. Sharing the story, Pastor Ifeanyi wrote on Facebook:

"I had the privilege of gifting My Gold a car today as we marked 6years as one flesh! Some day I will tell the world our story! This lady was already driving when I met her trekking! She joined me to trek and by her first pregnancy, several nights we jumped bus to go home because of the rush but she never nagged me!"

Social media users react

Reactions have trailed Pastor Ifeanyi's car gift to his wife, Kachy. As soon as he shared the pictures, people started to comment on them. Here are a few of the comments:

Ugwuegbulem Jessica said:

"Wow big congratulations mama kachy and God bless you for all you do and teach."

Success Wonderfull commented:

"Waoooooo. Glory to God! Congratulations greatly."

Nkemdi Iheanacho said:

"Congratulations. Mama Kachi. This is so beautiful from Papa Ify. I love this family. Congratulations and happy and blissful 6th anniversary... More grace!"

