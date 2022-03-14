2 Sure, the Date Rush contestant who was reported to have been married to a lady named Mabel has given an update on his date

The young man who went home with a beautiful young lady called Lilly Brown says they are having a great time together

Lilly Brown also indicated that 2 Sure makes her laugh a lot and for that reason, they see a future together

Nuhu Mahama, better known as 2 Sure, was a contestant on the famous relationship reality show, Date Rush's Season 6 Episode 8 on March 6, 2022.

His presence brought a lot of drama on the night and he ended up going home with a beautiful date called Lilly Brown but Ghanaians dug out his past online with many claiming he already had a wife.

As was previously reported, YEN.com.gh sighted three different sources including the Twitter handle of UEW_voice all of which indicate that 2 Sure already had a wife he got married to in December 2021.

In a new update on the show, Nuhu Mahama was interviewed together with Lilly about how their relationship has been progressing so far and both of them affirm that everything is great.

"Our first meeting was very nice because he makes me laugh. He's very funny. Everything is going on well with us and we hope that things will work between us," Lilly indicated.

In YEN.com.gh previous report, a post came along with a photo of Nuhu together with his alleged wife identified as Mabel Boamah to whom 2 Sure is said to have gotten married at Osuofua in Kumasi.

The second source was a gentleman named AG Ben who mentioned that 2 Sure was only on the show to find publicity for his music.

The third source quoted AG Ben and added a caption that suggested that he was aware of Nuhu's wedding.

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

After hearing of the development, below were some thoughts shared by Ghanaians on social media.

@nanaboakye312 said he wanted to see wedding pictures

U guys dey post wedding invite, where e wedding pictures dey or nobody take pictures as u go

@skwaku_ said:

It is customarily allowed to have 2 wives..I will support him on this one..but I'm sure the show is old. ***recorded

