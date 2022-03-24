Social media users expressed mixed reactions to an emerging video of a plus-size lady dancing at a wedding

The wedding guest caught the attention of attendees as she showed off lovely moves with only her waist

One of the high points of her performance was when a lady tried to match her waist dancing but couldn't

A plus-size lady got guests confused and distracted as well as sent social media users into a frenzy with her sizzling performance on the dance floor.

The lady's lovely dance was captured in a video reshared by @traditionalweddingng on social media platform Instagram.

The lady danced with only her waist. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @traditionalweddingng

The beautifully dressed lady first started slowly with a soft waist dance before picking up the pace.

She did a clockwise turn while whining her waist effortlessly and carrying herself with great energy.

As she continued the clockwise waist dance, the lady supported her back with her left hand.

She was joined by a petite lady who was no match for her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens knock the slim lady for blocking the view of the plus-size woman's showcase

@oludareep said:

"Why she dey block am."

@laydee_jenny said:

"Small nyash come out from there."

@chima_obiya said:

"Why is my type blocking her?"

@awuraamajay said:

"Am I the only one that did mtceew because small nyash was blocking something."

@dolby_mall said:

"And now someone is blocking the view with the small one like mine. That cannot suffocate anything mtcheeew."

Source: YEN.com.gh