Wedding bells are ringing loud and clear for Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her lover Fidelis Anosike

The husband and wife-to-be have sent social media users gushing after releasing their beautiful pre-wedding pictures

Many couldn’t help but gush over the two as they congratulated them ahead of the big celebration which is just a few days away

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her lover Fidelis Anosike have received best wishes from friends, family, fans and colleagues on social media as they move an inch closer to their love story.

The husband and wife-to-be almost sent the internet into a frenzy after their pre-wedding pictures surfaced in the online community.

Pre-wedding photos of Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike surface online. Photo: @bellanaijawaddings/@humphreyominisan

The alluring images spotted on Bellanaija’s wedding page tell a subtle and enchanting story of love between the two.

Rita rocked a simple white shirt while her lover complemented the overall look with a nice black shirt.

The images also captured the two leaning into each other’s warm embrace and even almost locking lips in one.

Check out the images below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Rita Dominic and her man

iamememabasi said:

"Nothing is actually too late when God says it’s your time ❤️"

nana_owusuaa said:

"Don't let anybody rush you into these things because when the time is right, God will make it happen. Look at God! Huge congratulations to Rita and the hubby."

o_y_e_b_a said:

"Congratulations omg I’m so happy wow ."

bellscook said:

"He makes all things beautiful in his Time... Congratulations nne."

aidonojie said:

"So, so happy for her. Congratulations Omalicha ❤️❤️."

makkynnaji said:

"Congratulations oo.. Nigerians will make you feel like after 25, there is no man for you again. Mtcheew."

Nollywood stars turn up for Rita Dominic's pre-hen night

Earlier, Nigeria's number one news site, Legit.ng, reported that Rita Dominic was set to wed in the month of April to her beau, Fidelis Anosike.

Videos from what appears to be her pre-hen night were uploaded on Instagram Story by actress, Uche Jombo.

Recall December of the year 2020, Rita unveiled her beau on her Instagram page much to the surprise of many fans.

