A video capturing the hilarious moment rapper Medikal hits his wife Fella Makafui on the head has surfaced on social media

The actress had failed to follow instructions reminiscent of military training in marching from her husband

Celebrities and fans of the couple shared mixed reactions to the video as many headed to the comment section on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Rapper Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui's marriage has been one incredible journey even though they have faced challenges in their relationship.

The couple has discovered delightful ways to entertain themselves in their professional and personal lives.

The two are entertainers and surely know how to bring those aspects of themselves to life to delight each other. There is no dulling moment in their house.

Photos of Fella Makafui and Medikal. Source: Fella Makafui

Source: Instagram

Instructions similar to military training

In an exciting TikTok clip uploaded on Instagram, Fella Makafui can be seen following instructions from her husband.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The hilarious moment in the exhilarating clip is reminiscent of military training in marching as they sported camos.

At a point, it appeared Fella Makafui failed to get the directive of her husband as a visibly frustrated Medikal had to hit her to get her in line.

Fella Makafui, however, took to her heels and her husband chased after her.

Celebrities and fans of the couple shared mixed reactions to the video as many headed to the comment section on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale reacted.

Actress and model Nana Akua Addo commented:

''My people.''

Yankey_himself said:

''Herh, comedians paa .''

Mangosdripgh commented:

''You two are just too much hahahahhahahaj.''

Officialmomaa said:

''Hahahaha ooo my God ❤️.''

Lindaosifo commented:

''Abeg he shouldn’t stress you o.''

Daniel_Sadee commented:

''I like the camos. Nice one.''

Fella Makafui Shares Delightful Photos Dripping with Cuteness

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Fella Makafui released new photos dripping with beauty and cuteness, and fans can't hold their excitement as seen in their reactions.

The famous Yolo star flexed her fashion qualities in an outfit by Bella Bejj that firmly held her curves, hair extensions, and transparent heels to complete her look.

The celebrated actress posted six snaps as she delivered different poses for the lens.

Not long ago, Fella Makafui warmed hearts with new candid photos of her daughter glowing with smiles.

The actress who doubles up as a brand influencer and serial entrepreneur also uploaded videos marketing a brand on her Instagram account.

In the photos, Island looked adorable in a colourful outfit as she beamed for a shot. The little angel seemed unaware when she was photographed in another frame.

Island is the heartbeat of Fella Makafui, and as a first-time mother, she expresses it in many forms, including sharing her daughter with the world. The actress is married to the award-winning rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, known professionally as Medikal.

Source: YEN.com.gh