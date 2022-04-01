On-screen personality Mzgee is a year older today, April 1, 2022, and has taken to social media to drop some photos

The media personality shared photos of herself dressed like a royal and was adorned with jewellery

Many fans as well as Ghanaian celebs took to the comment section to shower many birthday wishes on her

Media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah known in the world of showbiz as Mzgee, is celebrating her birthday today, April 1, 2022, and doing so in grand style.

In a number of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Mzgee was seen dressed in regal Kente as she posed for some photos for her birthday.

The media personality adorned her queenly look with some expensive-looking jewellery as she beamed with smiles on her big day.

Photos of Mzgee.

Source: Instagram

One of the photos saw the media personality taking some dancing steps as she smiled for the camera.

Another photo she shared as part of her birthday set saw her seated on the chair meant for royals as she was captured in an upclose photo.

After posting the photos Mzgee captioned them:

"A Queen whose reign, existence and glory is heavenly ordained!

I was born to shine, take territories, break boundaries, penetrate systems, give hope and leave a legacy for many after me!

Thank you, Lord for granting me the grace to find my purpose here on earth!

A great and new season ahead! I can’t wait for the World to see that which you’ve bestowed on me in this season! I’m grateful, Lord! No wonder, many call me MAMAGA!"

Fans and Colleagues of Mzgee React To Her Birthday Photos

Many fans, as well as celeb friends of Mzgee, took to the comment section to shower many words of praise on her.

Veteran actress selassie_ibrahim came in with the comment:

"Glorious birthday Mamaga"

nanamavigilant noted:

"Happy birthday to you my lovely super star"

_nanabello also wrote:

"Happy birthday beautiful"

lilian_oduro_mensah also commented:

"Multiple blessings sis"

Source: YEN.com.gh