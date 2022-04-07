A video of a Mzansi granny rocking some cool dance moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The gogo is seen rocking a printed dress with yellow matching Drip Footwear sneakers as she takes the dancefloor

Entertained Mzansi peeps reacted with funny responses to the old lady’s cool style and effortless vibe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

One thing about Mzansi gogos - they’re a vibe! In a video shared on social media recently, one old lady, in particular, is seen taking centre stage at a vibey wedding ceremony.

Peeps were pleasantly entertained by a viral video of a dancing gogo. Image: @rebone32/TikTok

Source: UGC

The granny was captured busting some new-school dance moves for her entertained audience. And as if her moves weren’t enough, she is seen sporting a modest but pretty printed and striped dress with yellow matching Drip Footwear sneakers.

This entertaining golden oldie is the life of the party and living proof that being cool has no age. The TikTok video was posted by user @rebone32 and had over 1.1M million views at the time of publication, with many peeps astounded by the gogo’s moves and swag.

Check out the video and some of their comments below:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Vela reacted:

“Ugogo uyi 2k.”

simochamane881 said:

“Ogogo bezinsuku zokgcina NGCI!!!!”

Lungelo Siphethu wrote:

“Sicela basitholele ingane yakhe or umzukulu.”

Zandiee Cele Gwegweni commented

“Ogogo basegoli kodwa.”

Stay Shining replied:

“Uhlala ne 2k lo.”

zakes341 responded:

“Yayboni msebenzi ye piano. Kushintsho gogo manje lol.”

Talented Lady in Heels Leads Young Men in Dance Lesson with Intense Energy

In a related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported on a young lady famously known as the Queen of Salsa has shown that she's a woman of many talents as she delivered impressive and energy-filled dance moves in Instagram videos.

The multi-talented young lady was captured on camera leading a group of young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics in a dance session as they entertained themselves.

In the clips seen by YEN.com.gh, the Queen of Salsa takes the young men through some dance steps jamming to Turn Up, a song by Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene.

Source: YEN.com.gh