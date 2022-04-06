Ex-Black Stars footballer Eric Odartey Lamptey's daughter, Malaika, and her mother have jammed together

They were dancing to and singing Camidoh's Sugarcane song and they were all super over excited

The video has got many people admiring the mother and daughter and have left beautiful comments for them

Legendary footballer Odartey Lamptey’s first daughter, Malaika Lamptey, and her mother, have been spotted in a video jamming to Camidoh’s sugarcane song.

Malaika and the mother, Ruweida Lamptey, are seen singing the song word for word, while dancing and making beautiful moves.

Malaika, especially, was so engrossed with the song that she threw her hands while dancing backward in their car.

Ruweida, on the other hand, is seen admiring her daughter and projecting the camera for all to see Malaika’s action.

Video gets reactions

The video has got many people admiring Ruweida and her daughter. Some praised Malaika for being bubbly.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

thediniosman: “See my pretty little niece.”

fauzybebe: “u n thisbur twinny. Winning team nie.”

maamekonaduvandyck: “This girl will kee person.”

jet1marie: “Nobody dey bore me pass the front seater with her whole moodt.”

rukypinky: “I didn’t see tumpus poyoyo miss drama.”

grayce_____ad: “Oh lord Zibit , gurl! Baby gal get mehnnn.”

blueknightsbookshop: “This cry baby now say wetin?.”

cliffowusu: “Guy Guy gul.”

Odartey Lamptey's wife Reweida Lamptey

Odartey Lamptey married his new wife, Ruweida Yakubu, in 2014 after the birth of their first child, Malaika.

This followed the dissolution of his first marriage to his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah, after DNA tests on all three children proved Odartey was not their father.

This became a big scandal for him, given the ignominy brought on him by the conduct of Gloria Appiah.

Odartey returned to 'sanity' once again following his involvement with Ruweida with whom he has three children currently.

