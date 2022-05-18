A homeless man, Friday, was given a total transformation that changed his life from a dirty poor person living by the roadside

In a viral video, the man was taken to a spa, where his face was cleaned and his dentition taken care of

Immediately the homeless man was informed that people donated over GH¢3,745.79 (N200,000) to him, he ran in joy

Days ago, a kind Nigerian man (@ositapopcorn) and his partner (@michaelspyder) saw a homeless person, Friday, on the road and they approached him with the intent to give him a makeover.

When @ositapopcorn asked him how long he has been wearing the same clothes, the homeless man said it has been months.

The man was happy when he got the money people donated to him. Photo source: @ositapopcorn

He was very grateful

@ositapopcorn took him to a boutique and bought a new set of wears for him. Before giving him a new look, he made him visit a barber for a nice haircut. Afterwards, they went to a restaurant and a spar to fix his crooked nails.

In a new video, the man took Friday to a place to have his teeth polished. With tar tars gone, his dentition looks amazingly white.

After they got done, @ositapopcorn told him people donated the sum of N220,000 for his welfare online. When Friday got the cash money, he ran out in joy, then returned, knelt, and praised God.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions it gathered below when it was reshared by Tunde Ednut:

salamirotimi said:

"This got me teary.. God bless everyone with a heart of gold richly."

tuga_2smart said:

"In conclusion People need money/food to be mentally and physically healthy."

iam_siddypearl said:

"This actually made me cry."

posh_by_phoebe said:

"Way to start the week."

luisrichiescollection said:

"This boys are doing a good job. Keep it up."

naijacutebabes said:

"I wonder what haters will still say about this. They asked them to brighten his teeth now they have, now say som;ething else."

cieloboo_main said:

"Awww this made me cry. Awww. Wish I had the money to take him to Dubai. God bless his helpers and the foundation."

