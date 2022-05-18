A former student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has presented a new Firefly Phototherapy to the Kwadaso Hospital

Wendy Boatemaa Ofori, through social media, collected GH¢27,500 to purchase the device to save newborn babies with jaundice

She has told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview why she embarked on the kind gesture to help save the lives of vulnerable children

Wendy Boatemaa Ofori, an alumna of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has presented a new Firefly Phototherapy device to the Kwadaso Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

Firefly is a phototherapy device designed to allow rural hospitals with limited resources and inexperienced staff to treat otherwise healthy newborns for jaundice, said Design That Matters.

Wendy leveraged her social media platforms to collect over GH¢27,500.00 to buy the medical equipment for the local hospital in the Ashanti Region.

Photo of Wendy Boatemaa Ofori and when she presented the device to the hospital. Source: Wendy Boatemaa Ofori

Source: Facebook

Supporting babies with jaundice

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Wendy disclosed that the device would support newborn babies who suffer jaundice.

''Jaundice can cause hearing loss aside from other detrimental conditions,'' she said.

Wendy presented Firefly Phototherapy to the hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022. She told YEN.com.gh how helping to save the lives of babies makes her feel.

''Makes me feel fulfilled that I’m able to make an impact in the lives of vulnerable children and the fact that I’m able to help in delivering quality health care.''

''I’m pleased that I’m able to use social media positively and that lives are being saved,'' she said.

Wendy Boatemaa Ofori is also an alumna of Sunyani Secondary School in the Bono Region of Ghana.

