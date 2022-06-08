Social media users have gushed over a video of a female native doctor serving her husband his food in a special way

Appearing from the kitchen, the beautiful woman in wrappers danced forward to the sitting room with her man's meal

She continued dancing to a native remixed song before her man who was engrossed with his phone

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A female herbalist served lovely couple goals that melted hearts after she shared a clip of her dancing while serving her husband his meal.

In the TikTok video, the herbalist identified as Nnamugo Chinyeredi1 alias Dibia Nwanyi the Great Goddess appeared on scene with his food from the kitchen while the song Financial Woman remix by King Ababanna played in the background.

She mesmerised him with her dance steps. Photo Credit: TikTok/@nnamugochinyeredi1

Source: UGC

She proceeded with the dancing to the sitting where her husband was seated pressing his phone.

The happy woman in wrapper showed off some traditional dance steps as she whined her waist backing him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At some points, her man who was engrossed with his phone looked up and was happy to see his wife still dancing.

A smile spread across his face as he appeared mesmerised by her dancing.

Watch the video below:

Social meida reactions

Vanessa Queensley said:

"He is looking at you like. after finishing rhis food i will finish you up later."

Hali mama Hali said:

"If you collect you go calm down because that man's eyes says it all. Tonight go Bad."

FAITH. OMALICHA said:

"Awww! I love this. Not a boring wife atall. You have made my day."

Fab beauty said:

"Wait is nobody going to say anything about the look on the babies face."

user48622442062907 said:

"The man no do good o.

"If na me eh.

"I go dance with am dash am money like say na traditional wedding."

Lady in US Army Dances Like Pro Inside Office

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young beautiful lady serving in the US Army has vibed hard to Jhacari's Come Over in a viral clip.

In a TikTok video, the lady came close to her camera in the presence of her colleagues who were seated as she made a leg, hand, and waist moves.

She had great fun dancing in the office despite the fact that people were around her. Many who reacted to her video said she is in the best unit.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh