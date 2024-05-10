A Ghanaian boy born in the UK has taken Mohammed Kudu's trademark goal celebrations to school

In a video, the young was captured disturbing his schoolmates with the Westham star's goal celebration

Netizens were excited to see the young man mimic his icon's goal-celebration antics and show support for a fellow Ghanaian

A young British-born Ghanaian created a buzz online after he mimicked Mohammed Kudus' trademark goal-scoring celebration in the presence of his mates in school.

In a video making rounds on social media, the yet-to-be-identified young man, certainly a Westham fan, was captured mimicking the Ghanaian footballer's goal-scoring mannerism to the annoyance of his friends.

The video started with his friends walking in on him in a classroom, seated, with his face down, exactly like how Mohammed Kudus does anytime he scores a goal for his club, West Ham United.

It transitioned to the boy sitting in a similar fashion, outside the classroom, while his friend walked on him again, and then to a balcony inside one of his school blocks, where he sat on the edge of a window.

One of the guys. who wore a dread, was heard telling another, "You see, when your guy actually thinks he is Kudus."

Netizens react to Kudus mimicry video

Netizens who changed on the video shared by @corebhn on TikTok reacted with excitement to the young boy's video.

A few of the reactions are compiled below:

URSSHER said:

"It crazy how kudus before westham use to celebrate by throwing up the hammer but has never celebrated like that when he signed of westham."

EAST END AWAYDAYS

"The StarBoy Effect,"

Mohammed Kudus' trademark goal celebration

Mohammed Kudus has created a buzz for himself with his performance for West Ham United, scoring 13 goals in 37 matches.

His trademark goal celebration, where he runs to take a seat on the advertising board or a stool has become a global sensation, with many fans and footballers mimicking it.

Several footballers such as Liverpool's Mohammed Salah have all replicated his goal celebration antics.

Ghana's Kudus Mohammed misses out on Premier League Young Player of the Season nomination

YEM.com.gh reported earlier that Ghana's Mohammed Kudus didn't receive a of the Season award despite his impressive stats.

The Young Player of the Season category has eight nominations from the Premier League, led by Phil Foden and Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions to sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo's post.

