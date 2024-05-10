Maame Serwaa, the American wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, shared a video showing their all-grown-up three children

In the lovely video, she sang gospel songs while dancing with the children in their home in the US

The video melted many hearts as many admired how well she was raising their kids on her own in the US

Mame Serwaa, the wife of Ghanaian actor Lil Win, showed how their three children have grown up in a lovely video.

Lil Win and his family in photos.

Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, showed off their children in a video

In a lovely video, Maame Serwaa shared on her TIkTOk page, @ohemaaprettygold, she was seated on the couch with their three children in their plush home in the US.

She was all smiles as she gave praises to God as she sang a gospel song while the three children were wrapped in her arms.

In the beautiful home video, the three children threw their support behind their father's movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana as they rocked branded t-shirts of the movie in different colours.

Meanwhile, Lil Win's movie, A Country Called Ghana, will be premiered at the National Theatre on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Below is a video of Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, showing off their healthy kids.

Reactions as Lil Win's wife showed off their children

Many people applauded Maame Serwaa for doing well in raising and taking care of her and Lil Win's children in the US on her own. Others also admired how she sang and danced with the children in videos.

Many others were also concerned about the whereabouts of Lil Win's other three children with his ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie.

Jennifer Akua Otu said:

Exactly sweetie may God protect ur family always

Gladys Yeboah said:

Small small baby girl has grown

asarejoseph51 said:

I love the way you do your kids

Add your name NanaAma said:

u do all sis God bless you

BEAUTIFUL GIRL ❤️ said:

I love you so much

@abynarh logouts ❤️❣️ said:

pls where is de other bois

user3484819865559 said:

The other boys are in the other home of his family.

