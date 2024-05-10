Actress and movie producer Fella Makafui and the cast of Resonance movie took to the streets to share fliers and to promote the premiere date of the movie

During their street activation, they met actor John Dumelo and fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie and many fans

Many people appreciated Fella Makafui and the team's hard work in the promotion of the movie

Actress and movie producer Fella Makafui and the cast of Resonance movie stormed the streets of Accra to promote the premiere date of her movie, Resonance.

Fella Makafui and the cast of Resonance movie. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa

Fella Makafui and Resonance movie cast hit the streets

Fella Makafui and the cast of Resonance movie started their street activation from Accra Mall as they told people about the movie and its premiere on May 11, 2024, at the Silverbird Cinemas.

The cast, Jacinta, Wesley Kesse, Prince David Osei, and many others, were seen sharing fliers in various videos that have surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos, they walked along the University of Ghana, Legon stretch and noted that they had walked from the Accra Mall to the campus.

While embarking on their activation at UG, they came across actor and politician John Dumelo and fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie the Tailor, who praised and encouraged them.

"We started from the gutter. Guys, can you see the hard work," Fella Makafui and Jacinta were seen shouting in one of the videos as they trekked from the Accra Mall to UG.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui and the cast of Resonance walking from Accra Mall to the University of Ghana, Legon.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui and the cast of Resonance at the Accra Mall on an activation for the premiere of the movie.

Reactions as Fella Makafui and the cast of Resonance movie storm the street

Many people applauded Fella Makafui for putting in the work to promote her movie and to ensure that ticket sales skyrocketed and people showed up to the movie's premiere.

Below are the reactions to the videos:

Below is a video of Fella Makafui and the cast of Resonance movie bumping into actor John Dumelo at UG during their street activation.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui and the cast of the Resonance movie meeting fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie during their street activation.

