The Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport, Kumasi, has officially been commissioned

President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II were at the centre of the commissioning

The Ghana Airport Company expects about 800,000 passengers to use the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport annually

The Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport, Kumasi, formerly known as the Kumasi Airport, has officially been commissioned

President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, were the headline dignitaries at the event.

The Ghana Airport Company expects about 800,000 passengers to use the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport annually.

Source: Getty Images

The commissioning was graced by traditional authorities, government officials, and prominent figures of the New Patriotic Party in Kumasi on Friday, May 10, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his elation at the commissioning, saying it was a marker of improved infrastructure.

He also described the new airport as a fitting homage to the 25th-anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The airport itself pays tribute to the 13th Asantehene Nana Agyeman Prempeh I, acknowledging his pivotal role in shaping the destiny and future of the Ashanti people.

Akufo-Addo also highlighted how Prempeh I streamlined the governance of the Asante Kingdom.

“Overall, Otumfuo Nana Agyeman Prempeh I’s leadership during a tumultuous period in Ashanti history helped to reinforce the foundations of the resilience and endurance of the kingdom. It also marked a period of Ashanti resistance led by him and the celebrated Ejisu Hemaa, Yaa Asantewaa to fight colonial annexation of Ashanti."

The Ghana Airport Company expects about 800,000 passengers to use the Kumasi airport annually.

Tamale Airport gets international status

YEN.com.gh reported that the second phase of the Tamale International Airport was completed and commissioned on August 23, 2023.

The expansion project cost $70 million and was facilitated by the UK-Ghana Business Council.

Works undertaken at the Tamale airport included a 5,000-square-metre airport terminal building.

It is expected to have 400,000 passengers pass through annually.

It also has a technical hub to manage electricity, a multi-purpose terminal, a five-kilometre single-carriageway access road, a 330-capacity car park, wastewater treatment, and other facilities.

The new terminal includes two boarding gates, a VIP gate, two self-service check-in kiosks, airline offices, eight check-in desks and commercial retail areas.

Vice President Bawumia said the development of the airport will boost Tamale as a business hub.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh