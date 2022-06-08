There was a surprising moment at an event as a cameraman stole the show on the dance floor in style

The cameraman suddenly abandoned his job to have a nice time on the dance floor with two ladies

He first started with one lady and was soon joined by another woman from behind as their dancing intensified

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of a cameraman dancing hard with female guests at an event he was meant to cover has given netizens laughs.

In the hilarious video shared by @xcobacollections on TikTok, the cameraman was seen with a camera in hand while guests were having a nice time on the dance floor.

He abandoned his job to have a nice dance time. Photo Credit: TikTok/@xcobacollections

Source: UGC

He suddenly abandoned his job and stealthily danced behind a lady. After some time, he began rocking the lady as they both danced hard like people familiar with each other.

As the dancing progressed and intensified, a guest believed to be the lady's friend tried to chase the man off her pal's back to no avail.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The duo continued dancing and became a trio as another lady out of the blues joined the man from the back - this made him sandwiched between both ladies.

The trio stole the show on the dance floor.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Daniel Alves Junior said:

"This cameraman don’t need to be paid he has gotten his pay dada."

eric asomani said:

"Abeg thus man has taking his picture fee already no need for payment again."

user2160329917599 said:

"Why are the friends of the lady pushing the camera man away...mmtteewww."

Kofi Omane Ntori said:

"This cameraman doesn’t need to b paid, aaaah instead of capturing memorable events he is rather creating them."

Video of Ghanaian Lady Dancing with intense Energy at A Wedding Goes Viral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that an energetic Ghanaian lady was spotted in a video online causing massive waves with her dance moves.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Atinka TV Ghana, has the lady displaying her energy-filled dancing skills at what appeared to be a wedding reception.

Atinka TV Ghana shared the post with the caption, 'video of the day'. The elegantly dressed lady appeared to have surprised many with the heat with which she took over the dance floor.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh