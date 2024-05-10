Ghanaian Hiplife musician Skrewfaze is a happy father after his daughter successfully joined the US Armed Forces.

The singer, known in real life as Jehoshaphat Eshun, took to Instagram to share the joyous news, expressing his excitement and gratitude to God for his daughter's accomplishment.

In a video. the Gbalagaza hitmaker celebrated with his family as his daughter proudly posed with her certificate, signifying her induction into the U.S. military.

"By the Grace of God, our 1st daughter has successfully signed and joined THE ARMED FORCES OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and at this point I can't even begin to tell you how super proud I am as a father," Skrewfaze wrote, he said.

The musician attributed his daughter's achievement to divine intervention and hard work, drawing inspiration from one of his songs playing in the background.

"Like I keep saying in the song playing at the background, 'JAH TIME IS THE BEST. WORK HARD BELIEVE IN YOURSELF AND HE WILL DO THE REST'," Skrewfaze captioned.

Watch the video below:

Skrewfaze's video stirs reactions

The post by Skrewfaze drew a lot of congratulatory messages

Since sharing the heartwarming news on May 9, Skrewfaze has been inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow entertainment industry members, all celebrating his daughter's remarkable accomplishment.

desmaybruce said:

Congratulations. All the musicians should learn from you when they get the opportunity to marry a woman from abroad. Really respect a lot my DC hero. NJ rep.

helen_verc_fynn said:

A big congratulations to you allwe thank God

largefamilyqueen said:

Wow congratulations princess ❤️ you make daddy proud more bless❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh