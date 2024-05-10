Artisans at the Suame industrial enclave in Kumasi are protesting over the potential loss of their livelihood

Hundreds of them took to the streets to protest after a notice by the Lands Commission

The verdict is connected to a case filed by the Gosei Group, claiming to have acquired the parcel of land from the Lands Commission

Some artisans at the Suame industrial enclave in Kumasi are protesting a court order to leave their place of business after it was reportedly sold to a private developer.

At least 15,000 artisans at Zone 13 of the industrial hub risk losing their source of livelihood, according to Joy News.

Thousands of Suame Magazine artisans risk eviction. Source: Joy News

Source: UGC

They, however, maintain that their land is guaranteed to them by a legislative instrument.

Hundreds of them took to the streets to protest after a notice by the Lands Commission to evacuate the space.

The verdict is connected to a case filed by the Gosei Group, claiming to have acquired the parcel of land from the Lands Commission.

Eric Arhin, the chairman of Zone 13, told Joy News the situation was dire for some artisans, who have faced other challenges.

“Where do you want me to get money to fend for myself and family? We plead with leadership to come to our aid. We have SHS and university graduates working here. Where do you want them to work now?"

Suame artisans join market protest

Some of these artisans joined Kumasi second-hand cloth traders and other trade groups to protest the government's delay in completing the Kumasi Central Market.

According to them, their relocation to the Kumasi racecourse area has been detrimental to their business.

However, the Ashanti Regional minister says the market will be completed after the Kumasi airport and KATH maternity block have been completed.

The project was halted in 2022 due to the 2022 debt restructuring programme, which delayed the traders' return to their spots.

The traders say they will begin their demonstration after the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ends his 25th Anniversary celebrations.

Fire razes Madina market

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that several shops and goods at the Madina market were razed by fire on April 11, 2024.

The inferno raged throughout the night until early dawn, when the Ghana National Fire Service was able to bring the situation under control.

Source: YEN.com.gh