Actress Fella Makafui and Salma Mumin sat on wooden benches at the roadside and muched on delicious pinkaso

This comes after they had a street activation where they stormed the streets to share fliers and inform people about the premiere date of the Resonance movie

Many people in the comments loved the friendship of Fella and Salma after watching the video

Ghanaian actresses Fella Makafui and Salma Mumin were spotted at the roadside enjoying their share of pinkaso.

Fella Makafui, Salma Mumin and Resonance movie cast members. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui and Salma Mumin ate pinkaso on the roadside

In the video, Fella Makafui and Salma Mumin were seated on wooden benches as they were served their portions of pinkaso.

Pinkaso is a Hausa savoury fried dumpling made with wheat and eaten with Hausa porridge in Ghana. Sugar is mainly sprinkled on it to taste.

The two actresses were all smiles as the camera captured them enjoying their pinkaso, which they ate using a stick.

Towards the end of the video, Salma highlighted the premiere date of Fella's movie, Resonance, which would be premiered on May 11, 2024, at the Silverbird Cinemas.

Salma encouraged people to come and show their unwavering support to her best friend, Fella, who produced and executively produced the movie.

Below is a lovely video of Fella Makafui and Salma Mumin eating pinkaso without sugar at the roadside.

Reactions as Fella Makafui and Salma Mumin eating pinkaso

Many people gushed over the bond between Fella Makafui and Salma Mumin. Others also admired how stunning Salma looked in the video.

Below are the lovely comments from fans:

phyllis.stacy.31542

Salma is just so beautiful ❤️

mic2007ukgh

We don’t wanna hear fight and any secrets coming after all this friendship or sisterhood tho

miz_ophelia_slish

beautiful Salma

grace.sticalclosets

Salma is very beautiful ❤️

ohemaa_konadu1998

Ever Gorgeous Salma

"See the hard work": Fella and the team walk from Accra Mall to UG sharing fliers

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and movie producer Fella Makafui and the cast of Resonance movie took to the streets to share fliers and promote the premiere date of the movie.

During their street activation, they met actor John Dumelo, fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie and many fans.

Many people appreciated Fella Makafui and the team's hard work in the promotion of the Resonance movie.

Source: YEN.com.gh