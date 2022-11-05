Hushpuppi has been sentenced to a prison term of 11 years by the United States Central District Court in California

The socialite was convicted on two charges of internet fraud and money laundering

Hushpuppi was arrested in June 2020 in the United Arab Emirates for engaging in an extensive fraud scheme that has robbed victims of millions of dollars

Ramon Abass popularly known as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to jail for eleven years.

This follows his conviction by a court in the United States of America on two charges of engaging in internet fraud and money laundering.

Hushpuppi Image Credit: @rjmediaconsults

Source: Facebook

Hushpuppi to serve only 9 out of 11-year prison term

In sentencing him, the United States Central District Court in California, which found him guilty of the charges, said he would only serve nine years out of the 11-year jail term since he has already done two years.

Widely regarded as a socialite, Huspuppi became an internet sensation for his luxurious and extravagant lifestyle. He was captured flaunting his cars, apartments, accessories, and other luxury items he owned.

Hushpuppi: Lavish Lifestyle Of Socialite Captures Attention Of World

His expensive life attracted all persons far and near, including A-list celebrities and popular footballers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and other international investigative outfits also took a keen interest in the Nigerian influencer and began surveilling him.

This culminated in his arrest in June 2020 by Dubai’s police force in the United Arab Emirates for his role in an extensive fraud scheme.

Victims of Hushpuppi who are said to have lost millions of dollars are said to be from the U.S, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and other places.

Following his arrest, he pleaded guilty to defrauding several people and institutes. He is said to have appealed to the presiding judge to tamper justice with mercy and not send him back to Nigeria.

Source: YEN.com.gh