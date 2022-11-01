Sad news hit Nigeria and Africa in general when Davido's son, Ifeanyi, drowned in the swimming pool of his $1.5 million mansion in Banana Island

Banana Island accommodates some of the most costly and prominent residences in Africa and also has the greatest concentration of billionaires on the continent

Davido's mansion is one of eight luxury apartments on the island, which boasts a 3-car garage, a cinema, and a swimming pool

Davido's five-bedroom mansion in Banana Island, Lagos, has been at the centre of an unfortunate incident which involves the drowning of the celebrity's three-year old son, Ifeanyi. The house where the singer spends his time when he is in Nigeria boasts several impressive features. The architectural design of the house was made by Sujimoto Constructions, one of Africa's leading developers of premium real estate.

Davido's $1.5 million mansion in Banana Island, Lagos. Photo credit: Tayoainafilms

Davido and other well-known celebs own homes in the prominent location, such as Linda Ikeji, Peter Okoye, and others. The mansion costs $1.5 million and boasts impressive features such as a swimming pool, stunning living room, ultramodern kitchen, walk-in closet and private elevator.

More pictures of the house's features. Photo credit: Tayoainafilms

Several netizens reacted when news of Davido's acquisition of the house first broke out. YEN.com.gh samples a few comments below.

@Snazzycc said:

Vanity...All these no go matter in Heaven oo

@francfec commented:

Some people are living in heaven on earth

@AmaXhosa_N asked:

He bought a house in 2020, bought another one in 2021 and now he has bought land..all in Banana Island what's in this banana island???

@stephen_kunn added:

Omo! Later they will say there is no money in Nigeria

Source: YEN.com.gh