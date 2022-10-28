Many Ghanaian celebrities are known to flaunt their lavish lifestyle to the admiration of their followers

With the current economic crisis and all the frustrations that come with it, some of the stars have left the country for a good time

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Ghanaians who have briefly left Ghana for a moment of relaxation

Amidst the daily increase in the cost of living in Ghana, some Ghanaian celebrities have taken heed to the lyrics of Burna Boy's hit single, Plenty. In the song, the Nigerian superstar sings,

Don't wanna waste my days. I want to spend them on enjoyment.

Jackie Appiah, Sandra Ankobiah and Beverly Afaglo chilling abroad Photo Source: @jackieappiah, @sandraankobiah, @beverly_afaglo

With the notion that life is precious and every second counts, these stars took a trip outside the country to enjoy a good time and take a break from the daily dose of bad news.

YEN.com.gh presents five Ghanaian superstars who are currently vacationing outside the country.

1. Jackie Appiah

The Ghanaian actress who is known for flaunting luxury fashion items is currently in the United States. Jackie Appiah has been sharing photos and videos from her trip to which some fans hilariously asked her to stop giving them pressure.

2. Sandra Ankobiah

The popular lawyer has been feeling bad and boujee as she embarks on a mini world tour. Sandra kicked off her tour in South Africa for an event and has since visited Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates.

3. Beverly Afaglo

Actress and wife of Ghanaian singer Choirmaster of Praye fame took a quick trip to the United States of America where she would be spending time in Virginia. In an Instagram post, Beverly Afaglo acknowledged the current situation saying,

Hard times but God dey so e go be.

4. Kwame A Plus

Ghanaian hiplife rapper and one of Ghana's outspoken government critic took his family on a trip to London, sharing a photo in front of the Whipps Cross Hospital. Despite being out of the country, A Plus keeps posting about the hardships.

5. Akumaa Mama Zimbi

The Ghanaian media personality is in the United States where she is spending time with her mother and was also captured exercising and playing Ampe on the streets.

