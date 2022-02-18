Man Comes Home from Abroad to Find Someone Building House on His Land, 3 Returnees who Made Stunning Findings
People leave their countries and go abroad for diverse reasons. For some, it is for greener pastures, others go on vacations and there are those who do so to better their careers.
And it is the desire of people who go abroad to meet their affairs at home in good states or how it was left, but this is usually not the case.
YEN.com.gh highlights 4 abroad returnees and the stunning discoveries they made on return to their home countries.
1. UK returnee of 25 years found sleeping on the street in Lagos
65-year-old Florence Owanogo's predicament went viral on social media after a Tweep reported that he found her sleeping on a street in Lagos on her return from the UK where she had spent 25 years.
Some media reported she began sleeping on the street as she returned to find out that a tenant had sold her house. They had also reported she was deported from the UK.
Legit.ng however gathered that the aforementioned media reports were untrue as the woman wasn't deported nor was her house sold by a tenant.
Florence began sleeping on the street she was found as a result of a deep family crisis that wasn't made public.
2. Man returns to find someone building 4-bedroom house on his land
A Zambian writer identified as Anthony Mukwita made headlines towards the end of 2021 after he returned home from abroad to find out that someone was building a 4-bedroom house on his piece of land
He had stayed in Sweden for almost 10 years where he served as the deputy ambassador of the Embassy of Zambia in Stockholm, Sweden.
Clearly, land grabbers took advantage of his absence to advance their cause, quite to his disgust.
3. Abroad returnee of 47 years finds out his two wives have remarried
Peter Oyuka, an 84-year-old man had left his Kenyan village in the year 1974 at the age of 37 and would return 47 years later to find out his two wives have remarried.
While no mention was made of where he had stayed all this while, Peter had reportedly told his people that he left in search of greener pastures so as to be able to care for his wives.
Mention was made that he spent 13 years in Tanzania. Perhaps, his wives got tired of waiting and decided to move on with their lives.
4. Mother of 5 returns home with one of her kidneys missing
Judith Nakinta, a mother of 5 had left Uganda for Saudi Arabia in a good state of health but would return months later paralysed.
This is as her Saudi Arabian employer under the guise of getting her COVID-19 vaccination removed one of the woman's kidneys without consent.
YEN.com.gh learnt the woman is to get over N30 million in compensation after a public outcry was made.
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had returned home after 17 years in US to find out that his caretaker had 'married' his dad and now owned their house.
Mansaray moved to the US in 2001 to study and pursue his music career and recalls putting a lot of passion into his work in finance and sales.
Mansaray arrived in Ghana to discover that his father's house was for sale after their caretaker took over the property after his father's demise.
He was later informed about the development after he was arrested for attempting to gain access to his father's house.
Source: YEN.com.gh