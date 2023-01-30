Captoria Boamah, a confident bridesmaid stole the shine at a couple's wedding with her massive stature

Aside from Boamah's fascinating figure, her beaming outfit and dance moves also grabbed the attention of wedding guests

Though the footage quickly catches eyeballs because of her unique personality, fewer people commented on social media

Captoria Boamah, a confident bridesmaid grabbed the spotlight with her massive stature, curvy look, beaming outfit, and dance moves at a couple's beautiful wedding.

Dr and Mrs Aning tied the knot in an elegant wedding and climaxed the occasion with a reception attended by their families and loved ones.

Captoria Boamah's adorable look

In a short clip shared on Instagram by Mc_kofidasilva, Boamah enters the reception venue with a dance. She sported a stunning outfit and boosted her look with accessories.

Boamah's accessories included matching earrings and a wristwatch for the occasion. She rocked hair extensions which added to her glow.

Despite her fascinating personality, the footage raked in fewer views. At the time of this publication, less than 100 people had commented on the footage.

The clip emerged with the caption that reads, ''Clearly @captoriaboamah is the better dance''.

Few people including Captoria Boamah commented on the dance video

Kesiakboamah posted:

Go captoria.

Captoriaboamah commented:

Alo dancer.

