He said that the cost of living in the country is high and hence urging people who want to relocate to do their proper checks

Ghanaian musician Krymi is trending after a video of him speaking about the living conditions in the UK went viral

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of SVTV Africa, the musician, when asked about life in the UK, remarked that the cost of living was relatively high compared to Ghana.

Using himself as an example, he remarked that he spends eight pounds, equivalent to GH¢130, whenever he wants to eat waakye in the UK.

"In Ghana I would spend GH¢20 on waakye.", he told DJ Nyaami.

Krymi, who is promoting his new hit single Adom Ara Kwa, also advised people who would like to relocate abroad to ensure they get the right documents so they do not struggle for jobs once they arrive in a new environment.

When writing the report, the video by Krymi had raked in over 8000 views and 28 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions about his observations in the UK.

@worldtrendz2751 stated:

Even our top celebrities are relocating abroad, where is Ghana heading to

@MichaelHubert-zf6vn commented:

Here if ur maison.or carpenter. U have to pay tax.but in Ghana they dnt pay taxes

@Glass_Nkoaa added:

Taking into account income tax and National Insurance, your estimated take-home pay for a £2,000 gross salary in London, UK would be around £1,760.

@roc-8059 added:

Henry way back kpoly and i believe you still strong on your guitar playing and church, greet your brother protocol for me. FYI you can still use your cert

Man laments as he relocates to UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who recently relocated to the UK has caused a stir after he opened up about his life in the European country.

In a video on TikTok, the man was spotted on a train, and he recounted the stressful nature of his work.

He revealed that he had just finished a 12-hour work shift and was feeling very tired due to the nature of his job.

He added that the only motivation to keep working hard is knowing you will have money to save and invest in projects back home.

