A beautiful video of a soldier getting married stirred reactions on TikTok as ladies said they would love such a wedding

In the video, military officers were present to officiate the occasion as they entertained many with their parade

A sword was even presented to the groom as a mark of honour and recognition from the Nigerian presidency

A viral video of a military wedding had many people talking about how classy the whole ceremony was.

Shared by a Nigerian officer (@alexander_d_great1), the clip showed the moment a soldier read a message from the Nigerian Armed Forces to the couple before presenting the groom with a sword.

Ladies said that they would love to have a military wedding. Photo source: @alexander_d_great1

Beautiful bride and soldier groom

The military messenger said the sword would be used to cut their wedding cake and for the man to protect his wife.

The procession during the wedding ceremony got many applauding the dedication that went into the planning. Officers marched and performed. It was that beautiful.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Bilikiss said:

"The man con sound like hypeman."

yourfavoritefriedplantain said:

"I want to get married to a military man but then again it’s scary when they go for war."

user955406651573 said:

"One of the reasons why I wanted to marry a military man."

The sheinshopper said:

"I lowkey want a military wedding."

Jenny said:

"So beautiful & congratulations."

Fareedah said:

"Something like that..... May God bless your home."

Niyi Opeyemi Esther said:

"Na to join force or marry force man oo."

Chefamandaroyal said:

"Omo e hungry me oh too much respect e choke."

sweetnelly said:

"Is well. We the single people move regardless."

