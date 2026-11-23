Qatar's government published a list of public locations where visitors and foreigners can connect to free WiFi across the country

The announcement covers several key areas frequented by tourists and residents, including major public spaces and facilities

The move is seen as part of Qatar's broader push to improve digital access and the experience of international visitors

Qatar has released an official list of public locations where foreigners and visitors can access free WiFi anywhere in the country, in a move aimed at making connectivity easier for those living and travelling in the Gulf state.

The Qatari government confirmed the locations as part of an initiative to support digital access across its territory.

Qatar releases full list of locations where foreigners can access free WiFi. Photo credit: Luis Alvarez & HAKINMHAN/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The list covers several key public spaces that are regularly used by both tourists and expatriates.

Where to find free WiFi in Qatar

According to the announcement, free wireless internet is available at a range of venues, including airports, shopping malls, public transport stations, parks, and select government buildings.

These are areas that see high footfall from international visitors throughout the year, making the provision particularly relevant for tourists and newly arrived residents who may not yet have local SIM cards or data plans.

The initiative reflects Qatar's continued investment in digital infrastructure, particularly following the significant upgrades the country undertook ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which brought millions of visitors to its shores.

What this means for visitors

For foreigners navigating Qatar, the availability of free WiFi in well-trafficked public spaces means easier access to maps, translation tools, and communication apps without incurring roaming charges.

Expatriates and short-term visitors alike stand to benefit from the expanded connectivity.

Qatar has in recent years positioned itself as a leading destination in the Middle East for tourism and business, and ensuring reliable internet access in public areas forms part of that broader strategy to attract and retain international visitors.

Travellers heading to Qatar are advised to look out for the official free WiFi networks at the listed locations to stay connected during their stay.

Qatar announces visa-free countries for tourists

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar's official tourism authority had confirmed that citizens of five specific countries were fully exempt from tourist visa requirements.

The exemption applied exclusively to passport holders from Gulf Cooperation Council member states, setting them apart from other international travellers.

Visitors from more than 102 other countries could still enter Qatar, although entry conditions varied depending on their country of origin.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh