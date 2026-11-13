Taiwan's Employment Gold Card offers foreign professionals a package of benefits that go beyond a standard work permit

The card extends privileges not just to holders but also to their spouses, children, parents, and grandparents

Gold Card holders may also gain access to Taiwan's National Health Insurance scheme depending on their employment status

Taiwan has detailed five key benefits that come with its Employment Gold Card, a scheme designed to draw skilled foreign professionals to live and work on the island long-term.

Taiwan names 5 benefits holders and their families can enjoy with Employment Gold Cards. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Cheng Chia Huang/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

The card stands apart from a standard work permit by offering a broader set of privileges, some of which extend directly to a holder's family members.

Freedom to Work Without Restrictions

One of the card's most practical advantages is employment flexibility. Holders are not bound to a single employer and can change jobs or take on new roles without applying for a new work permit each time. This gives Gold Card holders considerably more freedom than those working under conventional arrangements.

On the financial side, certain cardholders may qualify for income tax reductions. However, eligibility is not automatic and depends on conditions set by the Taiwanese government, meaning individuals would need to confirm whether they meet the criteria before counting on any tax relief.

Family Benefits Under Taiwan's Gold Card Scheme

The card also carries notable benefits for family members. A holder's spouse and minor children are eligible to apply for residency in Taiwan as dependants, making the scheme more practical for professionals who plan to relocate with their immediate families.

For older relatives, the Gold Card offers something less commonly seen in similar programmes elsewhere. Parents and grandparents of a cardholder can apply for visitor visas to enter Taiwan, with their permitted stay extendable to a maximum of one year in total.

In addition, Gold Card holders who are employed by a Taiwanese company, run their own business, or work on a self-employed basis are eligible to enrol in Taiwan's National Health Insurance programme. Where the rules allow, qualifying family members may also be included under the same coverage.

Together, these five benefits position the Employment Gold Card as a comprehensive package for foreign professionals considering a long-term move to Taiwan, addressing not just their own work and financial needs but also the practical concerns of settling with a family.

Taiwan announces visa-free extension for 3 countries

YEN.com.gh reported that Taiwan has announced a one-year extension of visa-free entry for three countries under the New Southbound Policy

The extension took effect on 1 August 2026 and runs until 31 July 2027 on a trial basis

Cambodia lost its visa-free access and Kuan-Hong Project benefits starting 1 August 2026

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Source: YEN.com.gh