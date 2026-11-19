Spain's official government portal outlines the conditions foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for citizenship through residency

The required length of residency varies significantly depending on an applicant's nationality and personal circumstances

Certain groups, including nationals from Latin American countries and refugees, qualify for shorter residency periods than the standard ten years

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Foreign nationals hoping to become Spanish citizens have a clearly defined path available to them, but the requirements depend heavily on who they are and where they come from.

Spain lists 3 conditions foreigners must meet to get citizenship by residency. Photo credit: RealPeopleGroup & FG Trade/Getty Images.

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Spain's official government portal identifies naturalisation by residency as the most common route to citizenship for foreigners. The process is built around a genuine, documented physical presence in the country before an application can be submitted.

3 conditions Spain requires for citizenship

Three conditions must all be met at the point of application.

The first is continuous legal residency in Spain immediately before filing, supported by valid immigration permits or authorisations recognised under Spanish law. The second is good civic behaviour, confirmed through a criminal record certificate from the applicant's home country alongside reports from relevant Spanish authorities. The third is evidence of integration into Spanish society, currently assessed through tests administered by the Instituto Cervantes, which cover Spanish language fluency as well as constitutional and sociocultural knowledge.

Nationals of Spanish-speaking countries benefit from an exemption from the language component of these tests under Royal Decree 1004/2015 and Order JUS/1625/2016.

How long foreigners must live in Spain

The residency period required before applying varies considerably by background.

The standard requirement is ten years of legal residence. However, refugees with official status in Spain qualify after five years. Nationals of Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, and Portugal, as well as persons of Sephardic origin, become eligible after just two years.

The shortest period, one year, applies in a number of specific situations. These include people born on Spanish soil, those who spent at least two consecutive years under the legal guardianship of a Spanish citizen or institution, and individuals married to a Spanish national for at least one year with no legal or factual separation. The one-year rule also extends to widows and widowers of Spanish nationals where no separation existed before the spouse's death, as well as those born abroad to a father, mother, or grandparent who were originally Spanish citizens.

Spain names African country in its fast-Track citizenship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain's government had confirmed only one African nation on its reduced two-year residency citizenship list.

Most foreign nationals were required to wait 10 years for Spanish citizenship, making Equatorial Guinea's inclusion a rare and significant advantage.

Applicants from Equatorial Guinea still had to meet three core requirements, including passing a sociocultural integration test.

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Source: YEN.com.gh