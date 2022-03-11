A little Ukrainian boy has been seen in a video crying so hard as his father said his goodbyes to go to war against the Russians

The man is a police officer and a new law in Ukraine requires all men between the ages of 18 and 60 to stay back and fight

The boy was left in the hands of his mum with whom he must leave to a safer destination until hopefully peace returns

Many hearts have been broken and completely shattered since Russia invaded Ukraine on the 24th of February, 2022.

The latest heart to be broken is that of a little kid who was left by his father who had to go to war.

The boy became very emotional as his dad was about to leave for war. Photo credit: Reauters

Boy is angry that he may never see dad again

The boy was seen in a viral video crying and even slapping his dad who is a police officer and who must go and fight.

There is a new law in Ukraine requiring all males between 18 and 60 to stay back and help in the war efforts.

The video has broken many hearts on the internet as the boy was visibly angry knowing that he may never see his father again. The mother stood speechless and heartbroken too.

Social media users react

When the heartbreaking video was shared on Instagram by @dailymail, it attracted emotional comments from members of the public who saw it. Here are a few of the comments:

@casper_the_don said:

"Heartbreaking. Faced with that situation I'd take my family and leave the country. Ukraine cannot win this war against Russia alone and if/when other countries join it wont matter where you are anyway."

@bergwelltom commented:

"The Ukraine president is still alive and if he really care about it's citizens then he should negotiate with Putin and saves life, Putin is dangerous and nato cannot go too far so as not to cause ww3, his citizens life should be his priority at this point, I hate innocent kid cry."

@paintbrushesandpixiedust reacted:

"No “❤️” button here. Why do children always pay for the mistakes made by adults!?"

