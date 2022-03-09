After putting in a lot of work, a man has celebrated finally actualizing a goal he had set for his family

The man moved his family to a fine bungalow he built from scratch after over 10 years of living with them in a shack

Photo collage showing the shack and its public toilet as well as the new apartment they were moved to, has melted hearts on the net

A man put smiles on the faces of his family and improved their living conditions in style, a dream come true for him.

The man is reported to have lived with his family for over 10 years in a shack where they shared a toilet with other occupants.

They had lived in a shack for over 10 years Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipmilltv

From tenants in a shack to homeowners

That perhaps fuelled his resolve to build them a house. @gossipmilltv shared a video on Instagram narrating that the man finally moved his family to a bungalow he built from scratch.

A photo collage that came with the video showed the deplorable state of the shack and its public toilet.

The media, as mentioned earlier, reported that building his parents a house had always been the man's lifelong dream and he did it in style.

Social media reactions

@ginnyskincare said:

"What God cannot do, does not exist. Only the weak gives up easily, Never give up on your hustles."

@kreamyhair said:

"I don’t know you but I’m so proud of you and I’m tapping to this."

@yo_mii____ said:

"Trust the process.

"Always remember your family.

"No be to Dey impress people on social media."

@josie_bitrus said:

"God doesn't sleep. He sees those 'truly working hard' and crowns their efforts. Congrats to him and for the plenty other things he is yet to achieve...."

@kizzykizi said:

"When you live in trenches, no one ask for updates but as soon as they see you in a mansion then everyone wants update!

"Enjoy your life bro."

