Blind Prophetess Who Predicted 9/11 Says Putin Will Become “Lord of the World”

A blind prophetess, Baba Vanga, who died many years ago predicted during her lifetime that Putin will rule over all

Tagging him the "Lord of the world", she also 'saw' the invasion of Ukraine decades before it happened

Though her staunch followers believe 85% of her prophecies are accurate, specialists said only 68% of them are

A blind mystic, Baba Vanga, who made so many predictions in her 50-year career including the 9/11 terrorist incident in America also said something about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mirror reports that her followers believe so much that she has some supernatural abilities that allow her to see the future.

The prophetess predicted some events which happened in the past. Photo source: Alexey Nikolsky, Mirror UK

Her prophecy of Putin

Among the many disasters that she saw was the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. While alive, she also said that Putin will become the “Lord of the world.”

It should be noted that the woman died in the 90s at the age of 85. In a meeting with Valentin Sidorov, a writer, she said:

“All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untoched - Vladimir’s glory, glory of Russia. Too much it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia. All will be removed by here from the way and not only will be kept, but also becomes the lord of the world.”

Accuracy of her prophecies

Daily Mail reports that the blind prophetess claimed that Russia will become the only world superpower. She also mentioned the use of nuclear weapons and the possibility of World War 3.

According to the same media, specialists said that 68% of her prophecies happened, which is less than the 85% her ardent followers claim.

Some of her predictions are that organs will be cloned in 2046, global hunger will be eradicated between 2025 and 2028, the ocean level will rise between 2033 and 2045, China will become a world power in 2018.

Experts Fear Escalation of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine As Biden Calls Putin 'Butcher'

Meanwhile, experts have weighed in on President of the United States, Joe Biden’s comments on Russian President, Vladimir Putin, saying that they fear further escalations.

Biden was speaking at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday when he said that Putin is a butcher and should not remain in power.

Business Insider South Africa reported that the White House has retracted the statement and said that Biden's point was that Putin should not exercise power over neighbouring countries or the region.

Foreign policy experts believe that the comments could further complicate a possible diplomatic end to the invasion of Ukraine.

