A Nigerian man has, in a video interview, said that he is tired of the country and would die elsewhere like Ukraine

The man revealed that during fuel scarcity in Nigeria, which lasted for weeks, he was spending almost his daily income on transport

According to him, despite having different skills like tiling and farming, he is still struggling to make ends meet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In an interview with Temitope Wuraola of Legit TV, a Nigerian man has said that he would make fuel sell for N100 or N80 if he had the power.

The man expressed frustration and revealed that he is currently working on leaving the country very soon as his papers are being worked on.

The Nigerian man said he is working on travelling abroad.

Source: Original

Let me go to Ukraine and face bombs

While laughing, the man said that God would be unhappy with him if he died in Nigeria. He added that he would prefer going to Ukraine and face bombs than wallowing in abject poverty in his country.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The frustrated Nigerian stated that the country would not change as all its ruling elites are opposed to such. He revealed that during the fuel scarcity, he sometimes trekked from Ikeja to Iyana Ipaja because fares were expensive.

I have five skills

He believes fuel price determines inflation in the country. He said he could not afford to spend like N2000 on transport when he makes N2500 in a day.

According to him, Nigeria’s younger generations are the country’s hope. He has five handworks he learnt just to survive.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Johnpaul Uchenna Ukachukwu said:

"If you give him one thousand naira now he will vote for Tinubu."

Livingstone Sanderson said:

"I plead with the Government of Nigeria 2 pay every & each of her citizen minimum wage of #60,000 from birth untill death."

Collins Unus said:

"Men it's this bad for real.. my profession is cashing out in europe like this me self dey fine means to jappa."

Alao Taye Oluwasegun said:

"Every country with peculiar challenges, let change out mentality Nigeria can be better."

Adaoma Great said:

"Take am easy for GOD will see us through."

Father welcomes daughter back from Ukraine

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian father's joy knew no bounds as his daughter escaped war in Ukraine and returned to Nigeria.

In a tweet on Saturday, March 19, the man said he is grateful to God and the federal government, who made it possible to see his daughter again.

In great happiness, the man prayed that nobody would cry over their children in Jesus' name. A photo he shared on Twitter showed him 'backing' his daughter.

Source: YEN.com.gh