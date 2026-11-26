A UK Home Office document revealed which migrants can skip the long wait and apply for immediate settlement

The policy applies to foreign nationals who were in abusive relationships and held specific visa categories

Applicants must act within a strict 3-month window or risk losing access to key benefits

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A UK government policy document has put a spotlight on a little-known concession that could change the lives of foreign migrants escaping abusive relationships in the country.

UK announces who can get instant permanent residency without long wait. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: Getty Images

The Home Office document, updated in October 2026, outlines the Migrant Victims of Domestic Abuse Concession (MVDAC). Under this policy, eligible migrants whose relationships have broken down permanently due to domestic abuse are granted a three-month permission to remain in the UK outside the standard Immigration Rules. Within that period, certain applicants can go a step further and apply for immediate settlement using form SET(DV) under Appendix Victim of Domestic Abuse (Appendix VDA).

Who qualifies for UK's immediate settlement

Not every migrant leaving an abusive relationship will be eligible. The Home Office specifies that applicants must have held permission in particular categories at the time the relationship ended.

Those who qualify include partners or children under Appendix FM of a British citizen or a person already settled in the UK. Also eligible are spouses, civil partners, durable partners, or children under Appendix EU as family members of a relevant EEA citizen or qualifying British citizen. Partners or children of a refugee under Appendix FM, Part 8, Part 11, or Appendix Family Reunion (Protection) are also covered, as are partners or children under Part 8 of a person already settled in the UK. The policy further covers those previously recognised as victims of domestic abuse under Appendix FM or Part 8, and partners or children of HM Armed Forces members, including British citizens, foreign and Commonwealth citizens serving in the forces, and discharged members who have been granted settlement.

Applying within the concession period

Meeting the eligibility criteria does not remove the urgency of acting promptly. Applicants who qualify for immediate settlement must still submit their application within the three-month concession window.

The Home Office specifically advises migrants on pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme to apply for full settlement within that same period in order to protect their access to benefits.

One significant aspect of the concession is its permanence. The Home Office makes clear that once the concession is granted, an applicant's immigration status changes permanently. Returning to the abusive relationship will not undo that change, and anyone wishing to remain in the UK based on that relationship would need to submit an entirely new application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh