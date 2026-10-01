The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration certified 982 companies to recruit foreign workers through the Fast-track Scheme

The full list of certified companies spans a broad range of sectors and has been made publicly available on the Danish government's official website

Foreign workers and prospective employers can now verify whether a specific company is authorised to sponsor international talent through the scheme

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Denmark has published a comprehensive list of every employer authorised to recruit foreign workers through its Fast-track Scheme, with 982 companies now holding official certification under the programme.

The list was released by the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), the government body responsible for regulating the entry of foreign labour into Denmark.

Denmark certifies 982 employers under its Fast-track Scheme. The public list shows which companies can recruit foreign workers across many sectors. Image credit: Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

By making the names of all certified companies publicly accessible, the Danish government allows workers and business partners to confirm whether a specific employer is authorised to sponsor international recruits through this immigration route.

What Denmark's fast-track scheme covers

The Fast-track Scheme is a Danish immigration pathway designed to reduce the time and complexity involved in bringing skilled workers from outside the country into the Danish labour market. Before any company can use the scheme to recruit internationally, it must complete a formal certification process with SIRI.

The 982 companies on the published list span a wide range of sectors, from pharmaceuticals and energy to technology, logistics, food production, architecture, and financial services. Major Danish firms such as Novo Nordisk, Vestas Wind Systems, Grundfos, Carlsberg, Pandora, Maersk Tankers, ECCO, Coloplast, and Rockwool are among those certified. International companies with Danish operations, including Google Denmark, Microsoft Danmark, Apple, Samsung, and IKEA, also appear on the list.

Universities, research institutions, hospitals, and public sector bodies are included as well, including Aarhus Universitet, Aalborg Universitet, Danmarks Tekniske Universitet, and Region Hovedstaden.

Full list now publicly accessible

The publication of the certified company list gives prospective employees a direct way to verify whether a job offer from a Danish employer qualifies for the expedited recruitment process. It also provides transparency around which organisations are actively approved to bring in international talent under the scheme.

The list includes companies of varying sizes, from large multinationals to smaller specialist firms, reflecting the breadth of Denmark's labour demand across industries. Sectors with notable representation include offshore energy, maritime services, life sciences, engineering consultancy, and information technology.

SIRI oversees the certification and renewal process, ensuring that companies on the list continue to meet the criteria required to participate in the Fast-track Scheme.

Denmark names 5 degrees for foreign jobseekers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark has listed academic qualifications that allow foreign graduates to apply for a job-seeking residence permit.

This was published on the Danish government's official website.

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Source: YEN.com.gh