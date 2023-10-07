The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has sent a warning following the killing of a Ghanaian teenager in the UK

Elianne Andam was stabbed on the morning of September 27, 2023, when she was going to school

The killing of the girl also drew condemnation from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who also said he was shocked

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sent a warning following the killing of a Ghanaian teenager in the UK, Elianne Andam, last week on September 27, 2023.

Khan warned that there was “an epidemic of violence against women and girls” in the UK as he spoke following the killing of teenager Elianne Andam.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (R). SourceL Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He said more needed to be done to solve the problem when he met with community leaders in London.

The meeting came after Elianne,15, was stabbed to death nearby last Wednesday morning on her way to school.

The killing also prompted condemnation from the UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

The UK PM also said he was shocked at the killing during an interview with the BBC.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with her murder and was is in police custody.

Her Ghanaian parents were described as being active in the Christian community. A statement issued on behalf of Elianne's family said:

"Our hearts are broken, and we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief. Our faith in the Lord is strengthening us."

Man jailed for violent robbery

A 19-year-old man was jailed 17 years after stabbing a woman and robbing her of GH¢976 in August 2023.

The convict pleaded for mercy when he was given a 17-year jail term for the attack, which took place at Sakumono.

The convict said he did not know what came over him when he attacked and robbed the woman.

Kwame Danso township protests robbery incidents

YEN.com.gh also reported that residents of Kwame Danso in the Sene West District protested because of incessant robbery incidents.

The protest came after a robbery incident left one dead and four wounded at a phone shop in July 2023.

The DCE of the area has pledged to appeal for security reinforcements from the regional minister.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh